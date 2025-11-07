ukenru
Publications
Exclusives
US supports EU's use of frozen Russian assets to end war

Kyiv • UNN

 760 views

The United States fully supports the European Union's use of frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine. The EU proposes to use up to 185 billion euros of Russian sovereign assets frozen in Europe without confiscating them.

US supports EU's use of frozen Russian assets to end war

The United States fully supports the European Union's use of frozen Russian assets as a tool to support Ukraine and end the war with Russia. This is reported by Reuters, citing sources, UNN reports.

Details

As the publication writes, as the West seeks to increase pressure on Moscow, the European Commission has proposed a plan that would allow EU governments to use up to 185 billion euros – most of the 210 billion euros of Russian sovereign assets currently frozen in Europe – without confiscating them.

Washington absolutely supports the EU and the steps they are now taking to be able to use these assets as a tool

- a source told the publication.

It is noted that after Putin sent troops into Ukraine in 2022, the US and its allies banned transactions with Russia's central bank and finance ministry, which led to the blocking of about $300 billion in Russian sovereign assets.

The European proposal is delayed due to concerns from Belgium, where most of the assets are located.

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that he is not participating in discussions regarding frozen Russian assets.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
European Commission
Reuters
Donald Trump
European Union
Belgium
United States
Ukraine