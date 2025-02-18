US sees “extraordinary opportunities” for cooperation with Russia if Russia's war in Ukraine ends - CNN

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that if a solution can be found to end Russia's war in Ukraine, it will open up “extraordinary opportunities” for both the United States and Russia.

This was reported by CNN and transmitted by UNN.

Details

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio sees “extraordinary opportunities” for the US and Russia after the end of the war in Ukraine - CNN reports.

As noted, it is after the talks in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, that the United States and Russia will be able to determine the appropriate “extraordinary opportunities” that are realistic in the event of an “acceptable end to the conflict” (meaning Russian aggression against Ukraine - ed.).

There are “robust opportunities” for the United States to “partner with the Russians geopolitically on issues of common interest and, frankly, economically ,” Rubio said, according to CNN.

AddendumAddendum

On issues related to the territory of Ukraine:

US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz said that negotiations to end Russia's war in Ukraine will include discussions on territory and security guarantees.

We know that the practical reality is that there will be some discussion about territory and there will be a discussion about security guarantees. These are simply the fundamentals that will underlie any type of discussion - said a representative of the Trump team.

Waltz also said that the issue of the Ukrainian territory annexed by Russia would be “subject to discussion.

Recall

Ukraine's President has canceled his visit to Saudi Arabia tomorrow because of an unscheduled Russian-American meeting. The visit has been postponed to March 10.

Americans and Russians did not want Ukraine to participate in Riyadh talks - Bloomberg