Americans and Russians did not want Ukraine to participate in Riyadh talks - Bloomberg

Saudi Arabia's Prince Mohammed bin Salman wanted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to be represented at the talks, but the American and Russian sides were against it. Bloomberg writes about this, UNN reports.

"...both the Americans and the Russians insisted that they wanted to meet without the Ukrainians," a Bloomberg source said .

The Saudi prime minister plans to inform the Ukrainian president about the kingdom's role in convening the talks, as well as about his discussions with Russian and American officials, the sources said.

Recall

Zelenskyy canceled his visit to Saudi Arabia, which was to take place tomorrow, February 19. He also said that Ukraine was not invited to the Russian-American meeting in Saudi Arabia. According to him, it was a surprise for the Ukrainian side.