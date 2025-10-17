US Secretary of Defense Hegset wore a tie in the colors of the Russian flag at the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump

During the meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and American leader Donald Trump, journalists' attention was drawn to US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth. The official appeared at the event wearing a tie with the colors of the Russian flag – blue, red, and white, UNN reports.

Details

At the same time, the pocket square in Hegseth's jacket was designed in the colors of the American flag.

Recall

The President of Ukraine is holding a meeting with his American counterpart Donald Trump. After a brief conversation with journalists, the open part of the presidential meeting concluded. The leaders proceeded to closed-door negotiations.