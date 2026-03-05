$43.450.22
US Secretary of Defense announced the elimination of an Iranian official who was preparing an assassination attempt on Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 82 views

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth announced the elimination of an Iranian official who led a unit that planned the assassination of Donald Trump. This elimination was an act of retaliation for the Iranian plot against the White House chief.

US Secretary of Defense announced the elimination of an Iranian official who was preparing an assassination attempt on Trump
Photo: Reuters

US War Minister Pete Hegseth announced that during combat operations, the American military eliminated an Iranian official who led a unit planning the assassination of US President Donald Trump. Reuters reports this, writes UNN.

Details

The Secretary of Defense emphasized that the elimination of this individual was not the initial goal of the military actions, but it became a just act of retribution for the Iranian conspiracy against the head of the White House. Hegseth confirmed the Pentagon's readiness to continue the military campaign against Tehran for as long as necessary to completely eliminate threats.

Details of the elimination of the organizer of the assassination attempt on the US President

Speaking to reporters, Pete Hegseth noted that the slain Iranian headed a special unit responsible for preparing personal attacks on Trump.

Trump launched more military strikes on other countries than any US president - Axios03.03.26, 07:31 • 8078 views

The minister emphasized the symbolic significance of this event, noting that after numerous assassination attempts by the Iranian regime, the American leader "had the last laugh." The official linked this incident to the 2024 US Department of Justice investigation, when the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps was accused of organizing a conspiracy against the then newly elected president.

Tehran's position and the duration of the military operation

The Iranian side continues to deny any involvement in planning attacks on Trump or other American officials, calling the accusations baseless. However, the Pentagon states that Iranian aggression against the US leadership received a decisive response on the battlefield.

Trump said he would rate a war in Iran a "15 out of 10"04.03.26, 22:50 • 2788 views

Stepan Haftko

