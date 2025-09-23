US Secret Service uncovers threatening telecommunications network ahead of UNGA

$41.380.13
48.730.31
ukenru
Exclusive
01:28 PM • 508 views
In Uman, during the celebration of Rosh Hashanah, substances resembling drugs were seized: police say the cases are isolated
Exclusive
12:09 PM • 7738 views
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
11:29 AM • 9152 views
Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a government action program with 12 priorities: what is envisaged
September 23, 05:00 AM • 32275 views
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly
September 23, 12:52 AM • 30021 views
Turkish President does not believe in a quick end to the war in Ukraine
September 22, 08:12 PM • 31703 views
Zelenskyy arrived in New York. On the agenda is participation in the UN General Assembly and dozens of meetingsVideo
September 22, 05:45 PM • 46514 views
Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House
September 22, 12:19 PM • 47610 views
Teenager's murder on Kyiv funicular: court sentences Kosov to life imprisonmentPhoto
September 22, 11:53 AM • 43962 views
Basic social assistance is now available in Diia: it will replace five different paymentsVideo
Exclusive
September 22, 11:25 AM • 68857 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
3m/s
43%
751mm
Popular news
State Final Attestation for 4th grades: what subjects and tasks will there be07:45 AM • 27003 views
Dollar tree in your home: secrets of Zamioculcas care and transplanting rulesPhoto08:45 AM • 23388 views
Internal conflict in "Servant of the People": Zelenskyy criticizes lawmakers and journalists - Politico09:15 AM • 10168 views
Chinese vessel entered occupied Sevastopol three times, violating ban - FTPhoto10:03 AM • 13594 views
The market decides everything: cheap generic drugs are displacing expensive medications10:33 AM • 10584 views
Publications
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
Exclusive
12:09 PM • 7738 views
The market decides everything: cheap generic drugs are displacing expensive medications10:33 AM • 10702 views
Dollar tree in your home: secrets of Zamioculcas care and transplanting rulesPhoto08:45 AM • 23578 views
State Final Attestation for 4th grades: what subjects and tasks will there be07:45 AM • 27197 views
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General AssemblySeptember 23, 05:00 AM • 32275 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Mette Frederiksen
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Estonia
Denmark
Advertisement
UNN Lite
HBO Max announced its entry into the Ukrainian market: what are the conditions12:00 PM • 2498 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 70415 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 33269 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injurySeptember 22, 05:42 AM • 48880 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 100353 views
Actual
MiG-31
Financial Times
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Facebook
E-6 Mercury

US Secret Service uncovers threatening telecommunications network ahead of UNGA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 824 views

The US Secret Service discovered and dismantled a large network of over 300 SIM servers in the New York tri-state area. This network could disable cell towers and disrupt emergency services.

US Secret Service uncovers threatening telecommunications network ahead of UNGA

The US Secret Service has dismantled a large network of more than 300 SIM servers in the New York tri-state area, capable of disabling cell towers and disrupting emergency services, UNN reports, citing CNN.

Details

The devices, which included 100,000 SIM cards in various locations, were within a 35-mile (56 km) radius of the UN General Assembly meeting in New York, the Secret Service said.

The investigation was launched after numerous telecommunications threats against public officials, including swatting incidents and bomb threats, the publication writes.

"Given the time, location, and potential danger of serious disruptions to New York's telecommunications system that these devices could have caused, the agency promptly took action to deactivate this network," the US law enforcement agency said in a statement.

The service added that the servers could send anonymous phone threats and disable cell towers. According to Matt McCaul, a special agent with the US Secret Service who heads the New York office, this system could "effectively paralyze the network in New York."

The hidden electronic labyrinth was so powerful that it could send an encrypted and anonymous message to every person in the United States within 12 minutes, McCaul said.

The US Secret Service did not specify who was behind the network, but said that "preliminary analysis indicates cellular connectivity between state-level threat sources and individuals known to federal law enforcement."

The U.S. Secret Service shot an armed man near the White House09.03.25, 16:44 • 22670 views

Julia Shramko

News of the World
United Nations General Assembly
United States Secret Service
New York City
United States