US, Qatar, and Egypt prepare Gaza ceasefire deal

Next week, the US, Qatar, and Egypt plan to present a comprehensive agreement that will include a complete ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, the release of all hostages, and the formation of a new administration instead of "Hamas." This is reported by UNN with reference to The Times of Israel.

A source close to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that Israel is ready to abandon the planned offensive on Gaza City in exchange for a "real deal." It should end the war and ensure the release of hostages. At the same time, the interlocutor reported that there is currently no specific proposal from the mediators.

Netanyahu's government previously stated that it would no longer consider partial agreements.

Earlier, the "Hamas" group issued a statement announcing its readiness to agree to any deal that would end the war. Among Hamas's conditions are the complete withdrawal of Israeli troops from the sector, unhindered access to humanitarian aid, and a number of other demands.

Israel rejected Hamas's ceasefire proposal, calling it a "manipulation." Tel Aviv demands the release of all hostages and the disarmament of Hamas.

