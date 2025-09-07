$41.350.00
September 6, 07:15 PM
Provisions on strengthening punishment for military personnel for disobedience will be excluded from the bill - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
September 6, 12:37 PM
MP Khrystenko, suspected of treason, detained and arrested
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
September 6, 06:10 AM
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhoto
September 5, 04:47 PM
New heating season: Svyrydenko reported on the readiness of infrastructure
September 5, 04:35 PM
Svyrydenko named the first figures of the 2026 Budget project and the main priority
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
September 5, 12:12 PM
“It will definitely not be in units, but in thousands”: Zelenskyy on the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine
Exclusive
September 5, 08:58 AM
Weapons leakage, particularly grenades, from frontline areas: National Police explain how they combat this
September 5, 08:28 AM
Student planned knife attack at school in Zakarpattia – Klymenko
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

US, Qatar, and Egypt prepare Gaza ceasefire deal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 44 views

The US, Qatar, and Egypt plan to present a comprehensive agreement on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, the release of hostages, and the formation of a new administration. Israel is ready to abandon its offensive on Gaza in exchange for a real agreement.

US, Qatar, and Egypt prepare Gaza ceasefire deal

Next week, the US, Qatar, and Egypt plan to present a comprehensive agreement that will include a complete ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, the release of all hostages, and the formation of a new administration instead of "Hamas." This is reported by UNN with reference to The Times of Israel.

Details

A source close to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that Israel is ready to abandon the planned offensive on Gaza City in exchange for a "real deal." It should end the war and ensure the release of hostages. At the same time, the interlocutor reported that there is currently no specific proposal from the mediators.

Netanyahu's government previously stated that it would no longer consider partial agreements.

Earlier, the "Hamas" group issued a statement announcing its readiness to agree to any deal that would end the war. Among Hamas's conditions are the complete withdrawal of Israeli troops from the sector, unhindered access to humanitarian aid, and a number of other demands.

Recall

Israel rejected Hamas's ceasefire proposal, calling it a "manipulation." Tel Aviv demands the release of all hostages and the disarmament of Hamas.

Israel announced the creation of a new humanitarian zone in southern Gaza06.09.25, 10:31 • 3106 views

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
Israel
Qatar
Binyamin Netanyahu
United States
Egypt
Gaza Strip