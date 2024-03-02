US: plan for Gaza ceasefire in place, now it's up to Hamas to decide

Israel has essentially approved the framework of the proposed ceasefire and hostage release agreement in Gaza, and now it is up to Hamas to agree to the deal. This was reported by the Associated Press on Saturday, October 2, with reference to a senior US administration official, UNN reported.

Details

It is noted that negotiations are to resume the next day in Egypt to reach an agreement.

According to AR, international mediators have been working for several weeks to conclude an agreement that would suspend hostilities until the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which begins around March 10. The agreement is also likely to allow for the delivery of aid to hundreds of thousands of Palestinians in northern Gaza, who, according to humanitarian organizations, are facing starvation.

The Israelis have "more or less accepted" the proposal, which calls for a six-week ceasefire and the release of hostages considered vulnerable, including the sick, wounded, elderly and women, the official said.

