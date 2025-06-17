US Mineral Agreement: Ukraine agrees to start allowing investors to develop lithium deposits

On Monday, June 16, Ukraine agreed to start the process of allowing private companies to develop the "Dobra" state lithium ore site as part of the agreement on joint mining of minerals signed with the United States of America on April 30, 2025. This is reported by the publication The New York Times (NYT).

with reference to two Ukrainian officials from government circles, reports UNN.

Details

According to sources, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine agreed to start preparing recommendations for opening a tender for companies to develop a lithium deposit in the "Dobra" area (Kirovohrad region). This is one of the largest lithium deposits in Ukraine - a mineral critical for the production of electric batteries.

The preparation of the recommendations is expected to take several weeks, and the Ukrainian government may still decide not to open bidding - writes NYT.

It is noted that among the likely contenders is a consortium of investors, which includes the energy investment firm TechMet, partly owned by the US government, and President Trump's friend, billionaire Ronald S. Lauder. According to the publication, they have long expressed interest in the "Dobra" deposit, urging Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to open bidding as early as the end of 2023.

We hope that Ukraine will move forward with an open, fair and transparent process - said TechMet CEO Brian Menell last week.

To reduce risks, he and other investors advocate the use of a production sharing agreement. This contract allows investors to extract minerals in exchange for sharing production with the Ukrainian government.

NYT reports that the document is attractive to investors because it typically lasts for decades, providing long-term stability, offers tax breaks, and allows disputes to be resolved through international arbitration courts.

The bidding process that Ukraine launched on Monday for the "Dobra" deposit is being conducted under a production sharing agreement, NYT reported.

According to the publication, the decision of the Ukrainian government demonstrates Ukraine's desire to show US President Trump that the agreement is moving forward - against the background of growing fears that the White House may withdraw from the peace process due to protracted negotiations with Russia on a ceasefire.

The article says that the Ukrainian authorities stated that the country concentrates almost half of the 50 minerals that the United States considers most important for its economy and national security, including lithium, graphite and titanium.

At the same time, industry analysts warn that most projects under the Ukraine-US agreement are likely to take a decade or more to become operational. This means that the joint investment fund USA and Ukraine are unlikely to generate significant profits for many years and may become profitable only long after Trump leaves office.

According to experts, the path to mineral extraction in Ukraine is currently associated with numerous difficulties.

"Outdated geological surveys may obscure the true value of Ukraine's mineral resources. Damaged power plants needed to extract resources need repair, and the ongoing war makes any investment essentially risky," NYT concludes.

Let us remind

On April 30, 2025, the United States of America and Ukraine signed an agreement to establish a Ukrainian-American investment fund for reconstruction with a 50/50 split.

The agreement on the establishment of the reconstruction investment fund, which was signed by Ukraine and the USA, or, as it is called, the agreement on mineral resources, concerns 57 strategically important minerals on the territory of Ukraine. Among them are lithium, uranium, graphite, titanium, cobalt, manganese, nickel, rare earth elements, as well as oil and natural gas.

