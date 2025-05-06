Washington will use the agreement with Ukraine on minerals to influence Russia – US Treasury Secretary

The United States of America intends to use the agreement on minerals with Ukraine to influence Russia in the process of negotiations on a ceasefire. This was stated by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent during a speech at a conference at the Milken Institute in California, reports UNN.

According to him, the agreement on mineral resources is from the very beginning the idea of US President Donald Trump.

He believes that the agreement will bring several results. First, it would give him more leverage over the Russian leadership when the time comes to address them. The agreement should show Russia that the US is not going anywhere from Ukraine - Bessent noted.

The second factor he called strengthening economic cooperation and investment ties between Ukraine and the United States. According to Bessent, the agreement on minerals is "historic".

"50 to 50, equal. This is not an agreement that China offers to its partners - "sign, and we will take all your minerals". The meaning of this agreement is economic partnership, investment and security guarantees," the US Treasury Secretary stressed.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent issued a statement regarding the signing of the agreement on mineral resources between Ukraine and the United States. According to him, this agreement "clearly signals to Russia that the Trump administration is committed to a peace process centered on a free, sovereign and prosperous Ukraine in the long term."

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the agreement with Kyiv on the creation of an Investment Fund for Reconstruction is a step towards ending the war.

The US and Ukraine may wait a decade or more for profits from a minerals deal - Reuters