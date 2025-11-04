US may close airspace due to prolonged shutdown

ukenru
November 3, 05:51 PM • 12302 views
Tomorrow, power will be cut off in a number of regions of Ukraine: when and how many queues
Exclusive
November 3, 04:38 PM • 32689 views
What you can save on when raising a child during wartime: life hacks for mothers of children aged 0 to 16Photo
November 3, 03:27 PM • 24944 views
A pre-trial restraint measure has been chosen for the judge who caused a fatal road accident in Prykarpattia
Exclusive
November 3, 02:53 PM • 26847 views
Smells of the Soviet past: economist explained why the number of pharmacies in Ukraine should not be reduced
November 3, 02:21 PM • 24561 views
What about the EU aid to Ukraine in the coming years and is there a connection with the IMF - the European Commission's response
Exclusive
November 3, 02:12 PM • 33583 views
Undeclared cohabitant and a ring worth 700,000 hryvnias: NACP must check the lifestyle of acting rector of SBITU Andriy KudryashovPhoto
November 3, 01:44 PM • 17092 views
Why power outage schedules can change during the day: the Ministry of Energy provided an explanation
Exclusive
November 3, 01:00 PM • 15233 views
Child vaccination rates in Ukraine remain below recommended levels
November 3, 08:56 AM • 29240 views
Zelenskyy signed a law on booking defense industry workers with military registration problems: what are the new rules
November 3, 08:49 AM • 33791 views
General Staff confirms damage to Saratov oil refinery and Russian army logistics facilities in Luhansk region
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Ukrainian Navy destroyed elite special forces unit of the Russian Federation on one of the drilling rigs: videoVideoNovember 3, 02:09 PM • 10231 views
Belarus announced the readiness of peacekeepers to be deployed to UkraineNovember 3, 02:58 PM • 11632 views
Kim Kardashian doubted the moon landing. NASA respondedNovember 3, 03:33 PM • 16312 views
Zelenskyy announced a complete sweep of Kupyansk, where about 60 occupiers remainNovember 3, 05:31 PM • 5860 views
Russian strike on Dnipropetrovsk region, where civilians and military personnel died: certain officials have been suspended from their positions06:37 PM • 6636 views
Publications
What you can save on when raising a child during wartime: life hacks for mothers of children aged 0 to 16Photo
Exclusive
November 3, 04:38 PM • 32689 views
Undeclared cohabitant and a ring worth 700,000 hryvnias: NACP must check the lifestyle of acting rector of SBITU Andriy KudryashovPhoto
Exclusive
November 3, 02:12 PM • 33583 views
Bank hotlines: how to call Oschadbank, PrivatBank, Sense Bank or MonobankNovember 3, 12:30 PM • 31603 views
Where to find the power outage schedule in 2025: useful tipsNovember 3, 10:27 AM • 46005 views
Bilchuk and "Rostec": how the head of the State Aviation Service opened the way for a company with Russian ties to the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicoptersNovember 3, 08:40 AM • 52910 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Denys Shmyhal
Sean Duffy
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Italy
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kim Kardashian doubted the moon landing. NASA respondedNovember 3, 03:33 PM • 16334 views
Sydney Sweeney appeared at NASCAR race after argument with ex-fiancéPhotoNovember 3, 10:50 AM • 21635 views
Britney Spears disappears from Instagram after series of posts about ex-husbandNovember 3, 10:05 AM • 31632 views
Demi Moore, Paris Hilton, and Kristen Wiig stunned in "naked" looks at the LACMA Art+Film GalaPhotoNovember 2, 03:41 PM • 32529 views
TV presenter Lesia Nikitiuk and her fiancé baptized their sonVideoNovember 1, 01:37 PM • 53686 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
TikTok
The Diplomat

US may close airspace due to prolonged shutdown

Kyiv • UNN

 • 450 views

US Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy announced the possible closure of the country's airspace due to deteriorating aviation safety as a result of the second government shutdown. More than 3.2 million passengers faced flight delays and cancellations, and the American tourism industry has already suffered losses of more than $4 billion.

US may close airspace due to prolonged shutdown

US Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy stated that if the situation with aviation safety continues to deteriorate due to the second monthly government shutdown, the possibility of a complete closure of the country's airspace cannot be ruled out. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

"If we decide it's unsafe, we'll shut down the entire airspace," Duffy said, noting that the US has not yet reached such a decision, but risks to the aviation system are increasing.

In total, more than 3.2 million passengers have experienced flight delays and cancellations related to staffing shortages. The American tourism industry has already suffered losses of more than $4 billion due to the government shutdown, according to a letter from the US Travel Association, which was sent to lawmakers on Monday along with hundreds of tourism organizations and companies.

With Thanksgiving approaching — the busiest travel period of the year — the consequences of a further shutdown will be immediate

- according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

According to the administration, half of the 30 busiest facilities on Friday were operating with staffing shortages, and almost 80% of air traffic controllers were absent from facilities managing flights in the New York area.

US shutdown caused chaos in real estate market in flood zones - NYT10.10.25, 07:57 • 3791 view

It is noted that on Friday, more than 6.2 thousand flights were delayed and almost 500 were canceled in the US. Cirium reported that on Sunday, slowdowns were also observed in Nashville and Orlando: timely departures were less than 80%. In Orlando, about 70% of flights departed on time, in Nashville - 59%, and in Newark - only 56%.

Longest shutdown in history: US Senate again rejected bill to reopen government28.10.25, 22:33 • 5625 views

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
State budget
Sean Duffy
Bloomberg L.P.
New York City
United States