Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
US may announce new aid to Ukraine in coming weeks - Sullivan

US may announce new aid to Ukraine in coming weeks - Sullivan

Kyiv

US national security adviser Jack Sullivan said that in the coming weeks, the United States will announce new assistance to Ukraine, and President Biden will hold two meetings with President Zelensky.

The United States is expected to announce new aid to Ukraine in the coming weeks. This was announced by US national security adviser Jake Sullivan to reporters on June 4, writes UNN.

I think over the coming weeks you can expect announcements of further deliveries of substantial capability to Ukraine

Sullivan said.

The adviser also noted that "in the course of a little more than a week the president (of the United States) will have two substantive engagements with president Zelensky and the vice president (of the United States) will be there to stand behind Ukraine's vision of peace, which is rooted in the UN Charter and in the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity." "And it's a signal of the depth of our commitment to Ukraine at this vital moment and this opportunity for the president Zelensky to sit down twice will really allow them to go deep on every aspect and every issue in the war," Sullivan said.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
united-nationsUnited Nations
dzheik-sallivanJake Sullivan
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy

