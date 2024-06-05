US may announce new aid to Ukraine in coming weeks - Sullivan

The United States is expected to announce new aid to Ukraine in the coming weeks. This was announced by US national security adviser Jake Sullivan to reporters on June 4, writes UNN.

I think over the coming weeks you can expect announcements of further deliveries of substantial capability to Ukraine Sullivan said.

The adviser also noted that "in the course of a little more than a week the president (of the United States) will have two substantive engagements with president Zelensky and the vice president (of the United States) will be there to stand behind Ukraine's vision of peace, which is rooted in the UN Charter and in the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity." "And it's a signal of the depth of our commitment to Ukraine at this vital moment and this opportunity for the president Zelensky to sit down twice will really allow them to go deep on every aspect and every issue in the war," Sullivan said.

Zelensky to meet with Biden in Normandy and at the G7 summit