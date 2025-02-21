US, Japan discuss $44 billion gas project in Alaska

Trump, during a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba this month, discussed the possibility of Tokyo's involvement in the implementation of a project to produce and export liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Alaska. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

According to the two officials, U.S. President Donald Trump introduced the project as a way to help Japan diversify its energy supply, reduce its dependence on Middle Eastern resources, and help equalize the U.S.-Japan trade balance. Ishiba, seeking to avoid the threat of new US tariffs, expressed cautious optimism about the possibility of Japanese investment in the $44 billion project.

Despite Trump's public activity around this initiative, the Japanese side has not mentioned it in its official statements. At the same time, the US administration continues to promote the idea of increasing LNG exports to East Asia, which aims to strengthen economic ties between Washington and its allies in the region. According to experts, such steps could also help curb the influence of China and Russia in the energy market.

Japan is the world's second largest consumer of LNG, and its participation in this project could play a key role in developing new markets for American gas, especially in Southeast Asia. In addition, the strengthening of the energy partnership between the United States, Japan, and South Korea was discussed at a meeting of the foreign ministers of these countries, during which the parties agreed to strengthen cooperation in the field of energy security.

However, the implementation of the Alaska LNG project faces serious financial and logistical challenges. Despite Washington's interest, questions remain about the economic feasibility and long-term profitability.

