US imposes sanctions on Iran's oil and petrochemical sectors
Kyiv • UNN
The United States imposed sanctions on Iran's oil and petrochemical sectors in response to the missile attack against Israel. The restrictions apply to 16 organizations and 23 vessels associated with the Iranian oil industry.
The US Treasury Department has imposed new sectoral sanctions against Iran's oil and petrochemical sectors in response to a massive missile attack against Israel. This was announced by the Office of Foreign Assets Control of the US Treasury Department (OFAC), UNN reports.
Details
Restrictions are imposed on ten organizations and 17 vessels due to their participation in the operations of the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC), which is already subject to US sanctions.
The US State Department also imposes restrictions on six organizations and six vessels for engaging in the purchase and sale and transportation of oil and oil products from Iran.
In general, these actions are aimed at a significant part of the shadowy fleet of tankers and illegal operators that transport the Iranian regime's oil for export,
