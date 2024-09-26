US imposes sanctions against russian crypto exchanges

The United States imposes sanctions against russian crypto exchanges in the fight against cybercrime. This is reported by the US Treasury Department, UNN reports.

Details

The U.S. Treasury Department has announced new measures to combat russian cybercrime networks aimed at stopping money laundering and financing of criminal activity. The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network has designated the russian cryptocurrency exchange PM2BTC, linked to Sergei Sergeevich Ivanov, as a "primary money launderer.

At the same time, the Office of Foreign Assets Control imposed sanctions on Ivanov and Cryptex, a cryptocurrency exchange registered in St. Vincent and the Grenadines that is actively operating in the terrorist russian federation. These US efforts are aimed at protecting the financial system and preventing the use of virtual assets for illegal activities.

