the us imposes new sanctions against the russian defense ministry

Today, on January 11, Washington imposed new sanctions against russia - the assets of the russian Ministry of Defense are subject to restrictions. This was reported by the US Treasury Department, UNN .

Details

The updated list of sanctions includes the Ashuluk training ground and the Vladimir Advanced Military Research Complex.

The United States also imposed restrictions on the general director of the State Airline 224th Separate Aviation Detachment, Volodymyr Mikheichyk.

Zelensky: "The world's sanctions are definitely working"

Separately, it is reported that Washington has imposed sanctions against three russian heavy military transport aircraft: 2 Il-76MD and one AN-124.

For reference

Ashuluk is a (training center) of the russian armed forces. It is located in the Astrakhan region, east of the Ashuluk railway station, on the border with Kazakhstan.

It is intended for testing anti-aircraft missile weapons of the air defense forces and conducting military exercises with the use of these weapons.

"The 224th Aviation Detachment is a russian aviation company that is a subsidiary of the russian Ministry of Defense.

The airline provides air transportation services in the interests of government agencies, as well as performs non-scheduled commercial cargo transportation in Russia and abroad.

Biden will tighten financial sanctions against Russian proxies

Recall

Taiwan has expanded the list of goods prohibited for export to russia and belarus to prevent the use of Taiwanese high-tech goods for military purposes