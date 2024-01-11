the us imposes new sanctions against the russian defense ministry
Kyiv • UNN
The United States imposed new sanctions on russian defense assets and the director of a state-owned airline. Restrictions also apply to three russian military aircraft.
Today, on January 11, Washington imposed new sanctions against russia - the assets of the russian Ministry of Defense are subject to restrictions. This was reported by the US Treasury Department, UNN .
Details
The updated list of sanctions includes the Ashuluk training ground and the Vladimir Advanced Military Research Complex.
The United States also imposed restrictions on the general director of the State Airline 224th Separate Aviation Detachment, Volodymyr Mikheichyk.
Separately, it is reported that Washington has imposed sanctions against three russian heavy military transport aircraft: 2 Il-76MD and one AN-124.
For reference
Ashuluk is a (training center) of the russian armed forces. It is located in the Astrakhan region, east of the Ashuluk railway station, on the border with Kazakhstan.
It is intended for testing anti-aircraft missile weapons of the air defense forces and conducting military exercises with the use of these weapons.
"The 224th Aviation Detachment is a russian aviation company that is a subsidiary of the russian Ministry of Defense.
The airline provides air transportation services in the interests of government agencies, as well as performs non-scheduled commercial cargo transportation in Russia and abroad.
Recall
Taiwan has expanded the list of goods prohibited for export to russia and belarus to prevent the use of Taiwanese high-tech goods for military purposes