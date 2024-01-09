Zelensky: "The world's sanctions are definitely working"

Global sanctions are hallucinating the Russian "defense industry," and there is evidence of this. This was stated by the head of the Ukrainian state Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening video address, UNN reports.

The world's sanctions are definitely working. There is clear evidence of a slowdown in the Russian defense industry. But for the sanctions to be one hundred percent effective, the schemes for circumventing the sanctions must also be one hundred percent blocked. - Zelensky said.

Zelenskyy also thanked all those who are making efforts to reduce the funding opportunities of the aggressor state.

"Glory to all who work for freedom, to all who fight for freedom! Those who do everything to make freedom stronger and to make terror - terror itself - lose. Every week means fewer opportunities for Russia. Every week - more opportunities for Ukraine," the President of Ukraine emphasized.

Zelenskyy has previously emphasized the need to strengthen sanctions against Russia to prevent evasion. And he signaled that Ukraine was planning new measures.

