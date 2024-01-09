Supplying the front with shells and drones: Zelenskyy holds an important meeting of the Stavka

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held an important meeting of the Chiefs of Staff, where they discussed supplying the front with shells and drones, as well as deploying air defense to protect cities and critical infrastructure, UNN reports.

"Important Bet. The commanders of the main directions and operations were present in person. Together with them, the General Staff, the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Strategy and the Ministry of Digital Transformation, we analyzed the issue of supplying the front with shells and drones in detail. Actual costs, daily needs, distribution between units," Zelenskyy said.

According to the President, we have systematized current and future contracts, assistance from partners, and our own production, including the opening of new lines. We are doing everything to provide the soldiers with everything they need to fulfill their tasks, the Head of State emphasized.

"Another important topic was air defense. We analyzed the latest Russian strikes and the effectiveness of the Air Force. We have agreed on our next steps to strengthen the protection of cities, communities, enterprises and critical infrastructure," Zelenskyy summarized.

