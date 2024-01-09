ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Supplying the front with shells and drones: Zelenskyy holds an important meeting of the Stavka

Supplying the front with shells and drones: Zelenskyy holds an important meeting of the Stavka

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24714 views

Zelenskyy discussed strengthening supplies to the front and air defense at a meeting of the Chiefs of Staff. The focus was on the distribution of shells and drones, as well as the protection of cities and infrastructure.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held an important meeting of the Chiefs of Staff, where they discussed supplying the front with shells and drones, as well as deploying air defense to protect cities and critical infrastructure, UNN reports.

"Important Bet. The commanders of the main directions and operations were present in person. Together with them, the General Staff, the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Strategy and the Ministry of Digital Transformation, we analyzed the issue of supplying the front with shells and drones in detail. Actual costs, daily needs, distribution between units," Zelenskyy said.

To make the enemy feel the real power of Ukrainian weapons: Zelenskyy held meetings with the defense bloc of the government07.01.24, 08:16 • 100650 views

According to the President, we have systematized current and future contracts, assistance from partners, and our own production, including the opening of new lines. We are doing everything to provide the soldiers with everything they need to fulfill their tasks, the Head of State emphasized.

"Another important topic was air defense. We analyzed the latest Russian strikes and the effectiveness of the Air Force. We have agreed on our next steps to strengthen the protection of cities, communities, enterprises and critical infrastructure," Zelenskyy summarized.

Zelensky is confident that we can strengthen our air defense - Zelensky08.01.24, 20:49 • 28260 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War

Contact us about advertising