Zelensky is confident that we can strengthen our air defense - Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that there will be many steps, and he is confident that Ukraine will be able to strengthen air defense and work with partners on drones. He said this in a video message, UNN reports.

Today, I held a meeting on our further international work - this month will be intense in terms of our foreign policy. There will be many steps, and I am confident that we will be able to strengthen our state. Our air defense system. Our work with partners on drones. And also on sanctions against Russia - both those that have already been imposed... - Zelensky said.

Addendum

Earlier, Zelenskyy saidthat Ukraine expects Western partners to provide air defense and weapons to protect it from Russian aggression.