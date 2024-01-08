ukenru
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Zelensky is confident that we can strengthen our air defense - Zelensky

Zelensky is confident that we can strengthen our air defense - Zelensky

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28258 views

Zelenskyy is confident that Ukraine will strengthen its air defense and work with partners on drones amid intense foreign policy efforts, including sanctions against Russia.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that there will be many steps, and he is confident that Ukraine  will be able to strengthen air defense and work with partners on drones. He said this in a video message, UNN reports.

Today, I held a meeting on our further international work - this month will be intense in terms of our foreign policy. There will be many steps, and I am confident that we will be able to strengthen our state. Our air defense system. Our work with partners on drones. And also on sanctions against Russia - both those that have already been imposed... 

- Zelensky said.

Addendum

Earlier, Zelenskyy saidthat Ukraine expects Western partners to provide air defense and weapons to protect it from Russian aggression. 

Anna Murashko

