To make the enemy feel the real power of Ukrainian weapons: Zelenskyy held meetings with the defense bloc of the government

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held meetings with the defense bloc of the government to discuss the provision of weapons and military equipment to our soldiers, UNN reports citing the Presidential Office.

I also held meetings with the defense bloc of the government, including the Ministry of Strategic Industries, the Minister of Defense, and ministry teams. The key is to provide our soldiers with weapons and military equipment. Sustainable supply, sustainable production with a clear trend to increase our production of both shells and equipment - in Ukraine and together with partners. We are working as hard as we can to ensure that this year our Defense and Security Forces can base a significant part of their operations on our Ukrainian production. We want the enemy to feel it - the real power of Ukrainian weapons. This feeling is already being formed - Zelensky said.

According to him, "there are many accurate things done with Ukrainian weapons.

"And the occupiers have fewer and fewer restful nights. And our, Ukrainian force should become many times more. And it will be. Every manifestation of Russian terror, every attempt by Russia to increase its pressure on our state, on our people, on our positions will be met with our adequate response," the President summarized.