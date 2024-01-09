Umerov and Zaluzhnyi visit soldiers' positions in Kharkiv region: discuss situation in Kupiansk sector

ukenru
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
06:15 PM • 10519 views

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

Von der Leyen announces "comprehensive plan" to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
05:53 PM • 14234 views

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
05:42 PM • 20244 views

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense

Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 108974 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 116510 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 147678 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 142636 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 179114 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172768 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 287767 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

March 2, 08:31 AM • 53330 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 57832 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 67908 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 95062 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

March 2, 11:50 AM • 57035 views
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

06:15 PM • 10537 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

March 2, 11:46 AM • 108976 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 287767 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 254597 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 239601 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 95062 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 147679 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 108586 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 108451 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 124437 views
Umerov and Zaluzhnyi visit soldiers' positions in Kharkiv region: discuss situation in Kupiansk sector

Umerov and Zaluzhnyi visit soldiers' positions in Kharkiv region: discuss situation in Kupiansk sector

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32447 views

Representatives of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine visited the troops in Kupyansk to discuss the situation and future solutions to counter Russian attacks.

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, together with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Valeriy Zaluzhny and Chief of the General Staff, Lieutenant General Serhiy Shaptala, visited the positions of the Defense Forces in the area of Kupyansk.  This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, according to UNN .

Details

Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, commander of the Khortytsia Joint Forces Operation, briefed on the situation around Kupyansk, where Ukrainian soldiers are repelling the enemy's constant attempts to attack. Russian occupants have no success in this area. 

I had the honor to meet with the commanders of the units fighting in this area. They reported on the situation and current challenges. Decisions will be made soon - the enemy will not like it

 ," the Defense Minister emphasized.
Image

Recall

In December last year, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Valeriy Zaluzhny visited the positions of soldiers in the Eastern sector. They discussed the needs of the Ukrainian military and the strengthening of fortifications along the entire contact line.

There are no alarm bells for Kharkiv residents: Fitio on possible russian offensive on Kharkiv09.01.24, 17:52 • 30618 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War

