Umerov and Zaluzhnyi visit soldiers' positions in Kharkiv region: discuss situation in Kupiansk sector

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, together with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Valeriy Zaluzhny and Chief of the General Staff, Lieutenant General Serhiy Shaptala, visited the positions of the Defense Forces in the area of Kupyansk. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, according to UNN .



Details

Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, commander of the Khortytsia Joint Forces Operation, briefed on the situation around Kupyansk, where Ukrainian soldiers are repelling the enemy's constant attempts to attack. Russian occupants have no success in this area.

I had the honor to meet with the commanders of the units fighting in this area. They reported on the situation and current challenges. Decisions will be made soon - the enemy will not like it ," the Defense Minister emphasized.

Recall

In December last year, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Valeriy Zaluzhny visited the positions of soldiers in the Eastern sector. They discussed the needs of the Ukrainian military and the strengthening of fortifications along the entire contact line.

