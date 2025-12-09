US immigration authorities detain Ukrainian women during green card interviews despite legal status

$42.070.01
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of Ukrainians
Bring Kids Back UA: 1892 children have already been returned to Ukraine
President Zelenskyy arrived in Brussels for talks with NATO and EU leadership
Shmyhal or Fedorov: Zelenskyy on candidates for Head of the Presidential Office
President Zelenskyy spoke about what he discussed with European leaders in London
Ukrainian Su-27 pilot Yevhen Ivanov killed in battle in eastern direction
This document is indeed unique, not in a good sense of the word: expert on the updated US National Security Strategy
The time of mutual responsibility is over, and the time of silence too: Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced a full inspection of all orphanages across the country
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
Zelenskyy met with NATO and EU leaders to discuss peace and security: details
Trump: Europe is moving in a bad direction, Washington does not want such changes
US pressures Zelenskyy to quickly agree to peace plan - Axios
Sybiha discussed F-16 fighter jet delivery with Belgian Defense Minister
"Rescue" Putin-style: hundreds of refugees from Ukraine are being expelled from a sanatorium in Russia - Center for Countering Disinformation
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of Ukrainians
No sanctions, act through Russia
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
December 8, 01:00 PM • 44431 views
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
Exclusive
December 8, 12:25 PM • 40245 views
Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars
Exclusive
December 8, 10:53 AM • 40256 views
Media War: Paramount challenges Netflix, outbidding it and offering $74.4 billion for Warner Bros
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Exclusive
December 8, 08:10 AM • 52663 views
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBO
Trump changed architects for White House ballroom
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first time
US immigration authorities detain Ukrainian women during green card interviews despite legal status

Kyiv • UNN

 • 212 views

A Ukrainian woman who arrived in the US under the 'Uniting for Ukraine' program and had temporary protected status was detained by federal agents during her green card interview. Her husband claims she always had legal status, and her lawyers do not understand the reason for her detention.

US immigration authorities detain Ukrainian women during green card interviews despite legal status

A Ukrainian woman married to a US citizen became one of the latest applicants to be detained by federal agents during a green card interview, despite her husband's claims that she always had legal status. This was reported by Newsweek, writes UNN.

Details

Viktoria Bulavina, 46, was detained at the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) office in San Diego just before the end of her interview on December 4, in the presence of her husband, Viktor Korol, who is battling cancer.

"We had an interview with an immigration officer for about an hour. She asked questions about everything we had submitted. Then, when everything was finished, she said everything was fine... She said everything was okay, it would be okay, but then she added, 'I need to step out, I'm sorry,'" Korol told Newsweek on Monday afternoon. "She left the room, came back with two ICE officers, and they said they were going to detain my wife."

The publication reached out to ICE and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for comment via email on Monday morning.

As the publication notes, in recent weeks there has been an increase in reports of immigrants attempting to obtain permanent resident status and citizenship being detained during interviews and naturalization ceremonies at USCIS offices.

The Trump administration began punishing previously minor infractions that could have been discussed or challenged, such as a missed USCIS notice or discrepancies in documents.

What is known about the case

Bulavina came to the U.S. under the "Uniting for Ukraine" program during the Biden administration in September 2022, after the start of the war between Russia and Ukraine. Her daughter was already in the U.S. as a member of the Ukrainian gymnastics team when the war began.

Trump administration plans review of status of all refugees in US admitted under Biden - media26.11.25, 08:50 • 4418 views

The following October, the mother applied for Temporary Protected Status (TPS), and USCIS approved it in June 2024, allowing her to live and work in the U.S. until April 19, 2025, her legal team told Newsweek.

Bulavina married Korol in November 2024, and the couple applied for a green card in January of this year, with her TPS extension application still pending, and USCIS stating that no additional documents were needed.

Ahead of the green card interview, lawyers from the California organization Pathways to Citizenship warned the couple that other applicants had recently been detained by ICE in San Diego.

Korol told Newsweek that they believed everything would be fine, as TPS is legal status and they had done everything correctly. So when the USCIS officer returned with ICE agents, they were shocked.

Bulavina was in the federal building in San Diego until Sunday, Korol understood, and only then was she transferred to an actual ICE detention center. He spoke to his wife several times on the phone, only because a "kind-hearted guard gave her a personal phone to call."

Her lawyers still do not know why ICE decided to detain Bulavina last Thursday, emphasizing that her TPS status remains valid while the extension is pending, and marriage to a U.S. citizen should give her additional protection from forced removal.

Up to 200,000 Ukrainians in the US face legal uncertainty due to Trump's 'immigration crackdown' - Reuters24.11.25, 09:00 • 4206 views

Olga Rozgon

News of the WorldOur people abroad