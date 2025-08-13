US housing prices hit new record despite signs of easing

$41.450.06
48.200.00
ukenru
06:18 AM • 6224 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideo
06:01 AM • 6138 views
Trump to talk with Zelenskyy and European leaders on Wednesday before summit with Putin - Reuters
August 12, 05:43 PM • 25856 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?
Exclusive
August 12, 03:14 PM • 55308 views
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
Exclusive
August 12, 02:45 PM • 40879 views
Reshetylova on the bill regarding the Military Ombudsman: it should be adopted next week
August 12, 01:48 PM • 73642 views
Mi-8 on the Kremlin's hook? How Ukrainian helicopters were made technically dependent on a company with Russian tiesPhoto
August 12, 01:29 PM • 40224 views
Zelenskyy instructed the government to consider simplifying border crossing for Ukrainians under 22
Exclusive
August 12, 12:50 PM • 40280 views
Intelligence on prisoner exchange: "Istanbul-2" is not yet finished, Russia has not yet returned all categories
August 12, 12:25 PM • 109670 views
Dietary supplements under reform pressure: market operators call for changes and extension of the transition period
Exclusive
August 12, 11:50 AM • 98862 views
New COVID-19 strain "Stratus" spreading across Ukraine: what are its features and who is at risk?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
0m/s
63%
756mm
Popular news
Russian Ministry of Defense accuses Ukraine of "preparing a provocation" to disrupt Trump-Putin meetingAugust 12, 10:43 PM • 12509 views
Business at the checkpoint: law enforcement officers who extorted money from drivers will be tried in Dnipropetrovsk regionAugust 13, 12:20 AM • 8108 views
The deputy commander of a military unit organized "remote service" and took away subordinates' paymentsPhoto02:17 AM • 14429 views
Consequences of Ukraine losing control over Donetsk Oblast for the front - ISW forecastPhoto02:50 AM • 14125 views
Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognized and searched by police in Ibiza05:47 AM • 5084 views
Publications
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideo06:18 AM • 6230 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?August 12, 05:43 PM • 25859 views
Legal paradox or how the Supreme Court applied the same legal norm differently in similar casesAugust 12, 04:50 PM • 20297 views
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
Exclusive
August 12, 03:14 PM • 55311 views
Mi-8 on the Kremlin's hook? How Ukrainian helicopters were made technically dependent on a company with Russian tiesPhotoAugust 12, 01:48 PM • 73645 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Vasyl Malyuk
Marco Rubio
David Lammy
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
White House
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognized and searched by police in Ibiza05:47 AM • 5404 views
"Shrek 5" Premiere Officially Postponed: New Cinema Release Date SetVideoAugust 12, 06:19 PM • 12828 views
Legend back in action: Eddie Van Halen's guitar to be auctioned for the first time in 40 yearsAugust 12, 03:52 PM • 20685 views
"No more time": Madonna called on Pope Leo XIV to visit GazaAugust 12, 06:40 AM • 91646 views
Ronaldo got engaged to Rodriguez: model showed diamond ringPhotoAugust 11, 07:18 PM • 53504 views
Actual
Financial Times
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
Tu-95
Tupolev Tu-22M

US housing prices hit new record despite signs of easing

Kyiv • UNN

 • 44 views

The average home price in the US rose by 1.7% to $429,000 in the second quarter of 2025, reaching record levels. However, growth slowed in 75% of markets, and 24% of markets recorded price declines, especially in Florida.

US housing prices hit new record despite signs of easing

US housing prices grew twice as fast in the second quarter of 2025 as in the first three months of the year, as fewer megacities reported significant price increases and more markets recorded price declines, UNN reports with reference to Inman.

Details

But prices still rose to record high levels nationally, with the median price of an existing single-family home in the US rising 1.7% to $429,000, according to new data from the National Association of Realtors (NAR).

75% of US metropolitan markets recorded price increases in the second quarter compared to last year, according to NAR's median price and housing affordability index published on Tuesday. This is less than the 83% of markets in the first quarter.

5% of markets recorded double-digit price growth in the quarter, down from 11% in the first quarter.

"Housing prices are rising faster in the Midwest due to affordability, and in the Northeast due to limited inventory," said NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun. "The Southern region, especially Florida and Texas, is experiencing a price correction due to increased new home construction in recent years."

NAR data also shows that housing prices fell in 24% of markets, with five Florida markets showing the largest price declines. The price declines were led by Sarasota, Punta Gorda, and Naples.

Markets with the largest price increases are in the Midwest and Southeast Coast, according to NAR data, as buyers chasing affordable housing drove up prices the most.

"If interest rates fall, the strongest release of pent-up housing demand is likely to occur in states with significant employment growth in recent years, such as Idaho, Utah, the Carolinas, Florida, and Texas," Yun said.

In the US, a week's salary is spent on rent, and in some cities, two weeks' income26.07.25, 14:19 • 4847 views

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldOur people abroadReal Estate
Utah
Idaho
Texas
United States
Florida