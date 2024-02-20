US experts to teach cadets at Ukrainian military universities - Defense Ministry

As part of the enhanced cooperation , cadets in military higher education institutions of Ukraine will be taught by specialists from the United States. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, according to UNN .

It is noted that Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Natalia Kalmykova met with representatives of the American company Sonata, which provides Western military expertise, consulting and material assistance to Ukraine to support its defense.

This process is taking place in coordination with the Ukrainian Freedom Fund and representatives of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The parties agreed that cadets in Ukrainian military higher education institutions will be taught by US specialists. In addition, as part of a pilot project, one of the Ukrainian training centers will introduce assessment tools used by the US Army.

The purpose of the test will be to identify potential leaders who can later become sergeants.

We have to train future and current sergeants and officers as much as possible in accordance with American standards. At the same time, it is very important to change the military culture. The future of the Ukrainian army depends on it. I am convinced that large-scale exercises in Ukraine with the help of U.S. experts will help solve many pressing problems in the Ukrainian army - Kalmykova said.

Separately, the meeting discussed the organization of training in military decision-making (MDMP) for sergeants and officers at headquarters at all levels by American specialists.

NATO will set up a joint training center in Poland to help Ukraine's military exchange experience with Western partners and train to NATO standards as Kyiv seeks membership in the Alliance.