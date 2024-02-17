"Now it's for the US to deliver what promised": NATO Secretary General emphasizes the need for a decision by the United States to support Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has called on the United States to fulfill "what they promised," pointing to the "urgent need" for the US Congress to pass a decision on military assistance to Ukraine "as soon as possible." Stoltenberg said this at the Munich Security Conference, UNN reports.

Of course, the United States have done a lot, in particular in constant military support to Ukraine. But the problem now is of course, the lack of decision in the US Congress means that the flow from the US has gone down. And that has a direct impact on the frontline in Ukraine. So of course, it's not about making the right decision, but it's about making the right decision early as quickly as possible because it's urgent. (...) It's not for me to give advice on how to pass legislation through the US Congress. But what I can say is the vital and urgent need for the US to decide on a package for Ukraine because they need that support. And we have a burden sharing between Europe, Canada and the United States. Now it's for the US to deliver what they promised - Stoltenberg said.

According to him, when looking at the support for Ukraine, European allies and Canada in general have provided more support to Ukraine than the United States.

The NATO Secretary General also noted that there is no immediate military threat to NATO, but the Alliance never takes peace for granted. "The world has become more dangerous, but NATO has become stronger," Stoltenberg said, referring to the record growth of the Alliance's defense spending and munitions production.

