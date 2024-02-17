Kuleba calls on the G7 to decide on the confiscation of Russian assets and receives confirmation of additional military assistance

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on his G7 colleagues to quickly make a decision on the confiscation of frozen Russian assets and their use for the restoration and defense of Ukraine and received confirmation of additional military assistance to Ukraine and a commitment to provide support in the future, the minister said in a statement on X, UNN writes.

Details

Ukraine's Foreign Minister said he attended the G7 ministerial meeting in Munich "to thank the Italian presidency and all G7 partners for their strong support of Ukraine.

"I called on my colleagues from the G7 to move forward quickly with decisions on the confiscation of frozen Russian assets and their use for the restoration and defense of Ukraine. Russia must pay," Kuleba emphasized.

"I am grateful to my colleagues for confirming that additional military assistance is on its way to Ukraine and that the G7 remains committed to providing what Ukrainian defenders need on the front line. In this regard, we paid special attention to artillery ammunition and air defense," the Foreign Minister said.

According to him, he also suggested that the G7 countries respond to the murder of Alexei Navalny.

Zelenskyy starts bilateral meetings in Munich: discusses security and defense cooperation agreement with Danish Prime Minister