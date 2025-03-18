US Director of Intelligence: Trump's "America First" policy is not isolationist
Kyiv • UNN
Tulsi Gabbard stated a lack of understanding of Trump's policy, emphasizing that putting the interests of Americans first does not mean ignoring the importance of relations with other countries.
U.S. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard commented on statements about U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" policy, noting that it is not isolationist, UNN reports citing CNN.
Details
U.S. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said there is a "lack of understanding" of President Donald Trump's "America First" policy after being asked about it in India.
It just shows a misunderstanding that for us to have an "America First" president who puts the interests of the American people first, and it is wrong to assume that he is a president who does not understand the importance of relations with other countries and does not seek, if possible, to work on common interests
Gabbard called it a "common mistake" to consider Trump an isolationist.
Nothing could be further from the truth, and this accusation shows a deeper misunderstanding or misassumption that the only way to interact with other countries is through some form of conflict or war
"Victories do not stop": The White House has published 50 achievements of Trump in the first 50 days of his presidency11.03.25, 05:20 • 27003 views