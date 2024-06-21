US Deputy Secretary of State John Bass arrives in Kyiv

Today, on June 21, US undersecretary of state for political affairs John Bass arrived in Kiev on a visit. This was announced by US ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink, reports UNN.

We are pleased to welcome US undersecretary of State for political affairs John Bass to Kiev, where he will meet with Ukrainian government officials and other partners to reaffirm our unwavering support for Ukraine in its fight against Russia's illegal aggression - Brink wrote on the social network X.

The White House confirmedthat the United States will give Ukraine priority in the supply of missiles to Patriot and Nasams over other countries.

