US Deputy Secretary of State John Bass arrives in Kyiv

ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 7504 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 105293 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 114250 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 129536 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 194643 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 236794 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 145662 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369717 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182156 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149716 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.3m/s
34%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 71280 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 78609 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 108777 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 95144 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 36296 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 105293 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 96017 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 114250 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 109643 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 129536 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 4374 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 7504 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 13162 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 14675 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 18545 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

US Deputy Secretary of State John Bass arrives in Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 19417 views

US Deputy Secretary of State John Bass arrived in Kiev today, June 21, to meet with Ukrainian officials and confirm US support for Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression.

US Deputy Secretary of State John Bass arrives in Kyiv

Today, on June 21, US undersecretary of state for political affairs John Bass arrived in Kiev on a visit. This was announced by US ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink, reports UNN

We are pleased to welcome US undersecretary of State for political affairs John Bass to Kiev, where he will meet with Ukrainian government officials and other partners to reaffirm our unwavering support for Ukraine in its fight against Russia's illegal aggression

- Brink wrote on the social network X.

recall

The White House confirmedthat the United States will give Ukraine priority in the supply of missiles to Patriot and Nasams over other countries. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Politics
United States Department of State
United States
Ukraine
Kyiv
Brent
$65.88
Bitcoin
$82,525.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.15
Золото
$3,132.61
Ethereum
$1,783.41