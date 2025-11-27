US delegation's visit to Moscow: Dictator Putin announced the likely date

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that an American delegation should come to Moscow next week. This was reported by Russian "media", according to UNN.

Details

During a conversation with Russian so-called "journalists", the dictator stated that the Kremlin is "always open" to dialogue with the United States. At the same time, the composition of the American delegation must be approved by Donald Trump.

The American side proposes a meeting in Moscow next week, please, we are always open - the dictator stated.

Recall

Vladimir Putin stated that he had received an updated package of proposals from the parties and was allegedly ready to consider it as a basis for further agreements.

At the same time, the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Andriy Kovalenko, stated that Russia shows no signs of wanting to end the war. Moscow, both through information and military actions, shows that it wants to continue terror and aggression.