US defense support for Ukraine continues - Tykhyi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 634 views

US defense support for Ukraine continues, despite media discussions about possible delays. Ukrainian and American teams are working to clarify the details of the allocated aid packages.

US defense support for Ukraine continues - Tykhyi

The United States of America's defense support for Ukraine continues. Currently, American and Ukrainian teams are working to resolve details regarding defense packages, said Georgiy Tikhiy, spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, during a briefing, as reported by UNN.

Details

Defense support for Ukraine from the US continues. There was a lot of discussion in the media about some elements, that aid was being deployed. Or delayed. Now we are grateful to the American side for clear signals about the continuation and possible strengthening of aid to Ukraine

- Tikhiy noted.

Tikhiy also emphasized that Ukrainian and US teams are currently working to clarify details about the allocated packages.

We see these signals and we welcome them. And now it is very important that the Ukrainian and American teams are working to clarify the details regarding the allocated packages. I will not go into details, but both teams are working on what, when and where will be sent

- explained the MFA spokesman.

Addition

US President Donald Trump, for the first time since returning to office, will send weapons to Kyiv under presidential authorities often used by his predecessor Joe Biden.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced agreements with partners regarding the purchase of new weapons in Europe and the US. The package includes air defense systems, Patriot missiles, artillery, and other types of weapons.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
