US court has blocked Trump's ban on transgender people serving in the military

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 16854 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 107527 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 169119 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 106565 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 343091 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173522 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144838 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196119 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124845 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108154 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

US court has blocked Trump's ban on transgender people serving in the military

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20998 views

A U.S. federal judge has barred the Trump administration from banning transgender people from serving in the military. The court found the policy to be discriminatory and in violation of the constitutional rights of service members.

US court has blocked Trump's ban on transgender people serving in the military

In the US, a federal judge on Tuesday banned President Donald Trump's administration from banning transgender people from serving in the military, The New York Times reports, writes UNN.

Details

In a written opinion criticizing the president's efforts, U.S. District Judge Ana C. Reyes issued an injunction allowing transgender service members to continue serving in the military under rules established by the Joe Biden administration, pending a decision on their lawsuit against the Trump administration ban.

"The ban below contains demeaning language aimed at a vulnerable group, violating the Fifth Amendment," Judge Reyes wrote.

The government argued that courts should defer to the military's decision, but in a 79-page ruling, the judge said the government created the ban based on virtually no evidence and that "the law does not require a court to automatically approve illogical decisions based on assumptions".

Addition

According to the US Department of Defense, about 4,200 service members, or about 0.2 percent of the military, are transgender. They include pilots, senior officers, nuclear scientists and Green Berets, as well as enlisted soldiers, sailors, airmen and Marines.

In January, President Trump signed an executive order saying that transgender soldiers had impressed the military with "radical gender ideology" and that "accepting a gender identity inconsistent with a person's sex is contrary to a soldier's obligation to lead an honest, truthful and disciplined life, even in his personal life".

In February, the US Department of Defense released a new policy that included the same language and said that all transgender soldiers, regardless of merit, would be forced to leave the military.

Several service members immediately filed lawsuits, claiming that the policy was illegal discrimination that violated their constitutional right to equal protection under the law.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
The New York Times
United States Department of Defense
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
