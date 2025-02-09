US court blocks DOGE and Elon Musk from accessing confidential data of the Ministry of Finance

A U.S. federal judge has blocked Elon Musk's Department of Government Effectiveness (DOGE) from accessing confidential Treasury Department records containing personal data. This is reported by the Associated Press (AP), UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that DOGE has blocked access to, among other things, the social security numbers and bank accounts of millions of Americans.

District Judge Paul A. Engelmeyer issued the preliminary injunction following a lawsuit filed by 19 Democratic attorneys general against the Donald Trump administration. They claim that Musk's team illegally gained access to the Treasury Department's central payment system, which is a violation of federal law.

This system processes tax refunds, social insurance payments, veterans' pensions, and other financial transactions, while storing a huge array of personal data.

The judge, appointed by former President Barack Obama, also ordered that all those who were denied access immediately destroy any copies of the downloaded materials.

The next court hearing is scheduled for February 14.

Recall

19 US states have filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration for granting DOGE access to confidential data of the Ministry of Finance. The attorneys general consider such actions illegal and demand a court injunction

