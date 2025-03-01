US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump
Kyiv • UNN
Eric Swalwell responds to criticism of Zelensky's military uniform in the White House. The congressman compared the Ukrainian president's clothes to Elon Musk's casual style at official meetings.
American politician, member of the Democratic Party Eric Michael Swalwell explained why President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy was not wearing a suit in the White House, making a corresponding post on his Twitter account (X), UNN reports.
Details
"Why Zelensky wasn't wearing a suit at the White House!" Swalwell's post reads. Under this caption, the American politician published a photo of Elon Musk in the clothes that the billionaire usually wears to negotiations, including in the White House.
As a reminder, Donald Trump was unhappy that Zelenskyy arrived at the White House in military clothes instead of a suit. After a tense argument in the Oval Office, Zelenskyy left the meeting early.
