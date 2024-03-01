$41.340.03
Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA
06:32 PM • 676 views

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 46649 views

01:12 PM • 183713 views

April 4, 10:10 AM • 106759 views

April 4, 06:27 AM • 361161 views

April 4, 05:56 AM • 292420 views

April 3, 07:36 PM • 210154 views

April 3, 03:18 PM • 242843 views

April 3, 01:51 PM • 254324 views

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160499 views

April 4, 09:06 AM • 115201 views

April 4, 09:23 AM • 110572 views

April 4, 10:08 AM • 40071 views

April 4, 10:29 AM • 53745 views

02:15 PM • 104566 views
02:15 PM • 105737 views

01:12 PM • 183763 views

April 4, 06:27 AM • 361209 views

April 4, 06:14 AM • 241716 views

April 4, 05:56 AM • 292454 views
05:58 PM • 5984 views

01:48 PM • 31936 views

April 4, 10:29 AM • 54614 views

April 4, 10:08 AM • 40912 views

April 4, 09:23 AM • 111414 views
US Congress approves fourth short-term budget to avoid partial shutdown

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25548 views

The U.S. Congress approved a fourth short-term funding extension for federal agencies through March 8 and March 22 to avoid a government shutdown.

US Congress approves fourth short-term budget to avoid partial shutdown

The US Congress has approved another short-term extension of funding for the federal government, which will allow some federal agencies to operate until March 8 and others until March 22, writes UNN with reference to the Voice of America.

Details

The bill, approved by the House and then the Senate, would allow Congress to avoid a partial government shutdown ("shutdown") on Saturday.

This is the fourth funding extension in recent months.

Republican leadership is voicing increased expectations that it will be the last before Congress approves a final full-year spending package of more than $1.6 trillion.

US President Joe Biden called the congressional vote "good news for the American people.

At the same time, the US president said that Congress should take additional measures to help Ukraine.

"In the coming days, Congress must do its job and pass full-year funding bills that will benefit the American people," the president said in a statement. - "House Republicans must act on a bipartisan supplemental national security package that has already been approved in the Senate with overwhelming bipartisan support and will be approved in the House if it comes to a vote

"With each day that Republicans in the House of Representatives refuse to hold a vote on a bipartisan supplemental national security package, the consequences for Ukraine become more serious," Biden warned.

Speaker Johnson promises to bring aid to Ukraine to vote "in a timely manner"28.02.2024, 07:34 • 118083 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
