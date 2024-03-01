US Congress approves fourth short-term budget to avoid partial shutdown

The US Congress has approved another short-term extension of funding for the federal government, which will allow some federal agencies to operate until March 8 and others until March 22, writes UNN with reference to the Voice of America.

Details

The bill, approved by the House and then the Senate, would allow Congress to avoid a partial government shutdown ("shutdown") on Saturday.

This is the fourth funding extension in recent months.

Republican leadership is voicing increased expectations that it will be the last before Congress approves a final full-year spending package of more than $1.6 trillion.

US President Joe Biden called the congressional vote "good news for the American people.

At the same time, the US president said that Congress should take additional measures to help Ukraine.

"In the coming days, Congress must do its job and pass full-year funding bills that will benefit the American people," the president said in a statement. - "House Republicans must act on a bipartisan supplemental national security package that has already been approved in the Senate with overwhelming bipartisan support and will be approved in the House if it comes to a vote

"With each day that Republicans in the House of Representatives refuse to hold a vote on a bipartisan supplemental national security package, the consequences for Ukraine become more serious," Biden warned.

Speaker Johnson promises to bring aid to Ukraine to vote "in a timely manner"