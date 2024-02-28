Speaker Johnson promises to bring aid to Ukraine to vote "in a timely manner"

Speaker of the US House of Representatives Mike Johnson said that he would put to a vote a document on assistance to Ukraine "in a timely manner", and the priority is the border with Mexico. He said this after a meeting with President Joe Biden at the White House, UNN reports.

According to him, during the talks, he said that we should take care of "America's needs" first and foremost.

And above all, our open border Johnson said.

Johnson noted that another priority for the Chamber is to continue funding the federal government, and that the meeting participants are "very optimistic" and hopeful for a deal.

Regarding assistance to Ukraine, the speaker emphasized that he had told Biden that the House was "actively exploring all possible options.

We will take up this issue in a timely manner. But, again, the first priority for our country is the border and its security the politician summarized.

Johnson is facing growing pressure to pass the blocked foreign aid package, which includes $60 billion in aid to Ukraine to fight Russia. The Senate passed a $95 billion emergency defense spending bill earlier this month, almost four months after President Biden sent his funding request to Congress for Kyiv.

