Speaker Johnson promises to bring aid to Ukraine to vote "in a timely manner"

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 42222 views

01:12 PM • 165535 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 97912 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 340834 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 278426 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 205597 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 239985 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 253653 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159766 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 372615 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 138216 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 107359 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 100728 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 43482 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 90381 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 91076 views

01:12 PM • 165535 views

April 4, 06:27 AM • 340834 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 234705 views

April 4, 05:56 AM • 278426 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 26 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 29040 views

April 4, 10:29 AM • 43998 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 35656 views

April 4, 09:23 AM • 101225 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Speaker Johnson promises to bring aid to Ukraine to vote "in a timely manner"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 118083 views

Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson said he would put the issue of aid to Ukraine to a vote "in a timely manner," but that the top priority is border security with Mexico.

Speaker Johnson promises to bring aid to Ukraine to vote "in a timely manner"

Speaker of the US House of Representatives Mike Johnson said that he would put to a vote a document on assistance to Ukraine "in a timely manner", and the priority is the border with Mexico. He said this after a meeting with President Joe Biden at the White House, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, during the talks, he said that we should take care of "America's needs" first and foremost.

And above all, our open border

Johnson said.

Johnson noted that another priority for the Chamber is to continue funding the federal government, and that the meeting participants are "very optimistic" and hopeful for a deal.

Regarding assistance to Ukraine, the speaker emphasized that he had told Biden that the House was "actively exploring all possible options.

We will take up this issue in a timely manner. But, again, the first priority for our country is the border and its security

the politician summarized.

AddendumAddendum

Johnson is facing growing pressure to pass the blocked foreign aid package, which includes $60 billion in aid to Ukraine to fight Russia. The Senate passed a $95 billion emergency defense spending bill earlier this month, almost four months after President Biden sent his funding request to Congress for Kyiv.

Biden and Johnson held "intense" talks on Ukraine: what is known about the meeting in the Oval Office27.02.24, 21:26 • 108077 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsNews of the World
United States House of Representatives
Mike Johnson
Joe Biden
United States
Ukraine
