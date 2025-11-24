$42.270.11
US Army Secretary may visit Russia for talks on Ukraine - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1470 views

US Army Secretary Dan Driscoll may travel to Russia for talks on a US peace plan. A possible visit by Zelenskyy to the US this week to reach an agreement before Thanksgiving is being discussed.

US Army Secretary may visit Russia for talks on Ukraine - Media

US Army Secretary Dan Driscoll may travel to Russia for talks on a US peace plan. This is reported by CBS News, reports UNN.

Details

According to the publication, citing sources, Ukraine and the United States are discussing the possibility of inviting President Volodymyr Zelensky to the United States this week as part of President Trump's efforts to reach an agreement on Ukraine before Thanksgiving.

It is noted that Zelensky's visit depended on how the peace talks in Geneva would end on Sunday. Speaking from Geneva, Secretary of State Marco Rubio praised the progress in negotiations with a number of European and Ukrainian officials, but said that more work needed to be done.

I think it was a very, very meaningful - I would say, probably the best - meeting and day we've had so far in this whole process, starting from when we first came to power in January

- said Rubio.

The publication, citing sources, notes that "Army Secretary Dan Driscoll may travel to Russia or meet with Russian officials elsewhere."

Russian sources said that "nothing is planned yet."

Recall

The initial 28-point US peace plan between Ukraine and Russia was reduced to 19 points following Sunday's talks.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

