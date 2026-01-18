$43.180.08
Rubrics
US Army bolsters Middle East presence with heavy armored vehicles

Kyiv • UNN

 • 72 views

The US is deploying M1 Abrams tanks and M2A3 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles to the Middle East to protect facilities. The equipment was delivered by strategic airlift for rapid response to threats.

US Army bolsters Middle East presence with heavy armored vehicles

The United States Army has begun deploying M1 Abrams main battle tanks and M2A3 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles to the Central Command (CENTCOM) area of responsibility. The transfer of heavy forces to the Middle East is taking place against the backdrop of ongoing regional tensions and the need to protect key US facilities. This was reported by Defence Blog, writes UNN.

Details

A distinctive feature of this operation was the use of strategic aviation for rapid transportation of equipment. Servicemen of the 3rd Squadron of the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment of the National Guard (Task Force "Reaper") transported armored vehicles using C-17 Globemaster III aircraft.

US to increase military budget to $1.5 trillion in 202708.01.26, 05:01 • 6309 views

The use of an air bridge allows American forces to deploy combat capabilities in a matter of days, without waiting weeks for sea transportation. This demonstrates the ability of units to quickly integrate air support for operational response to threats.

Tasks and combat combination

M1 Abrams tanks and M2A3 Bradley IFVs form the backbone of US armored formations:

  • The M1 Abrams provides devastating firepower and the highest level of protection on the battlefield.
    • The M2A3 Bradley is designed to transport infantry and provide direct fire support with its 25mm cannon and TOW missiles.

      The joint deployment of these platforms allows for complex combined arms operations and significantly increases personnel safety in high-risk environments. The Army stated that the equipment will be used to deter attacks on bases and strengthen defensive positions in regions where there is a threat of shelling and drone attacks. 

      Iraqi army takes full control of Ain al-Asad airbase after US troop withdrawal17.01.26, 23:28 • 2358 views

      Stepan Haftko

      News of the World
      Technology
      M1 Abrams
      United States Army
      M2 Bradley
      United States Central Command