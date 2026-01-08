US to increase military budget to $1.5 trillion in 2027

$42.560.14
Trump supported the adoption of a bipartisan bill on sanctions against Russia - Senator Graham
Exclusive
January 7, 04:27 PM • 15630 views
Peacekeeping forces for Ukraine: are real security guarantees possible?
January 7, 04:11 PM • 22771 views
The Ministry of Development warns of worsening weather, a headquarters has been established to eliminate the consequences of emergencies on major roads
January 7, 02:21 PM • 18628 views
Zelenskyy expects to meet with Trump soon
January 7, 01:11 PM • 20914 views
Ukraine's international reserves reached a historic high of $57.3 billion - NBU
January 7, 12:29 PM • 23837 views
Russia offered the US an "exchange" of Venezuela for Ukraine - former Trump adviser
Exclusive
January 7, 11:31 AM • 31555 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba is trying to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service before the open competition resumes. What is the reason?Photo
January 7, 10:27 AM • 27223 views
The most difficult issues of the ZNPP and territories, as well as a summit with US participation: Zelensky revealed the content of new negotiations with Trump's envoys
January 7, 10:05 AM • 28417 views
General Staff confirmed the damage to an oil depot in Russia's Belgorod region and an occupiers' logistics warehouse
January 7, 09:26 AM • 20147 views
The Cabinet of Ministers has banned the disconnection of medical facilities from electricity supply: Prime Minister Svyrydenko instructed to investigate the situation in Lviv
Publications
Exclusives
Crew of Venezuela-linked tanker seized may face trial in US - White HouseJanuary 7, 05:29 PM • 4894 views
Biletskyi on personnel changes in the SBU: Maliuk's resignation is a minus, but key figures have been retained and even promotedPhotoJanuary 7, 06:05 PM • 5788 views
Act, don't fear: Sybiha on Trump's approach to relations with RussiaJanuary 7, 06:13 PM • 4186 views
Sybiha: Ukraine considered Ghana's appeal regarding a citizen captured as a Russian mercenaryVideoJanuary 7, 07:32 PM • 4700 views
Russia urgently evacuates Russian embassy staff from Israel - media11:02 PM • 9830 views
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connectedJanuary 7, 12:23 PM • 24275 views
How to choose the right thermal underwear: simple tipsJanuary 7, 11:57 AM • 29229 views
Frost and black ice: how to avoid fractures and what to do if you get injured anywayJanuary 6, 11:35 AM • 74247 views
The last of the Christmas cycle holidays - Epiphany: traditions and superstitionsJanuary 5, 06:15 PM • 111643 views
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 12783 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 41662 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 61353 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 103631 views
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in VenezuelaJanuary 4, 04:22 PM • 95025 views
US to increase military budget to $1.5 trillion in 2027

Kyiv • UNN

 • 64 views

US President Donald Trump announced an increase in the military budget to $1.5 trillion in 2027. This decision aims to strengthen the country's defense capabilities and create modern armed forces.

US to increase military budget to $1.5 trillion in 2027

The United States of America will increase its military budget by one and a half times in 2027. This was announced on the social network Truth Social by US President Donald Trump, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, this decision is aimed at strengthening the country's defense capabilities and creating modern armed forces.

After long and difficult negotiations with senators, congressmen, ministers, and other political representatives, I have decided that, for the good of our country, especially in these very turbulent and dangerous times, our military budget for 2027 should be not $1 trillion, but $1.5 trillion.

- Trump noted.

He added that the additional funds will allow the US to build a "dream army" and ensure security and protection for the country "from any enemy."

Recall

US President Donald Trump gave the green light to support a bipartisan bill on sanctions against Russia.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

