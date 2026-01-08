US to increase military budget to $1.5 trillion in 2027

The United States of America will increase its military budget by one and a half times in 2027. This was announced on the social network Truth Social by US President Donald Trump, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, this decision is aimed at strengthening the country's defense capabilities and creating modern armed forces.

After long and difficult negotiations with senators, congressmen, ministers, and other political representatives, I have decided that, for the good of our country, especially in these very turbulent and dangerous times, our military budget for 2027 should be not $1 trillion, but $1.5 trillion. - Trump noted.

He added that the additional funds will allow the US to build a "dream army" and ensure security and protection for the country "from any enemy."

