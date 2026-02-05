US and Russia agree to resume military dialogue after Ukraine talks - Media

$43.170.02
Zelenskyy announced the return of 157 Ukrainians home as part of an exchange after a long pause
10:18 AM • 16609 views
US, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners - Witkoff
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 40858 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
09:53 AM • 22937 views
Starlink terminals on the "whitelist" are working, while Russian terminals are already blocked - Fedorov
09:33 AM • 23534 views
Defense Forces struck the infrastructure of the Russian Kapustin Yar training ground, including with the use of "Flamingo" - General Staff
09:26 AM • 19929 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of the occupiers' logistics hub, drone control point of the "Akhmat" unit in the Kursk region
09:20 AM • 13681 views
Amidst bad weather, 259 road accidents have already occurred: up to a third in Kyiv and the region, traffic on the Zhytomyr highway is difficult
February 5, 07:22 AM • 13684 views
February 5, 07:22 AM
Second day of negotiations involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia has begun in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
February 4, 09:10 PM • 19775 views
February 4, 09:10 PM
Ukraine lost 55,000 soldiers in the war against Russia - Zelenskyy
February 4, 08:17 PM • 30877 views
February 4, 08:17 PM
There is a risk that power outage schedules may worsen - Shmyhal
Popular news
AFU destroyed 770 occupiers and 60 artillery systems in a day - General Staff
February 5, 04:49 AM
Silver plummets again: 17% drop negates market recovery attempts; gold also falls
February 5, 05:01 AM
Russian drone attack on Kyiv: high-rise buildings damaged, casualties reported
February 5, 05:37 AM
Occupiers are transferring troops to the north of Donetsk region, the format of the transfer is atypical - Andryushchenko
February 5, 07:12 AM
Negotiations between Ukraine, the US, and Russia in Abu Dhabi have concluded
12:00 PM
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
Exclusive
10:05 AM
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 40846 views
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blocking
February 4, 11:15 AM
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"
February 3, 02:37 PM
Pressure on strategic business: what is behind the cases against Roman Mileshko's airline group
February 3, 02:17 PM
Violation of military rights: where and with what complaints can one turn to
February 3, 06:30 AM
UNN Lite
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughter
01:14 PM
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her name
11:46 AM
Princess of Wales confirms new family member: Kate and William have a puppy
February 4, 11:05 PM
Violet Bridgerton's Corset: Costume Designer Reveals Details of Creation
February 4, 07:58 PM
Melovin's burning piano, Jamala's magical tree, and Ziferblat's prayer bird: how much Ukrainian artists' Eurovision trips cost
February 4, 06:16 PM
US and Russia agree to resume military dialogue after Ukraine talks - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 148 views

The United States and Russia have agreed to resume high-level military dialogue after a meeting in Abu Dhabi. This decision was made after talks between General Alexus Grynkewich and high-ranking officials from Russia and Ukraine.

US and Russia agree to resume military dialogue after Ukraine talks - Media

The US and Russia have agreed to resume high-level military dialogue after a meeting between senior Russian and American officials in Abu Dhabi. This is stated in a statement by the US European Command, reported by UNN with reference to AP.

Details

The agreement was reached after meetings in Abu Dhabi between General Alexus Grynkewich, commander of US European Command, who is also the Supreme Allied Commander Europe, and senior Russian and Ukrainian officials, the statement said.

End of New START Treaty: Sybiha explained what it means and outlined the consequences05.02.26, 14:48 • 3686 views

Grynkewich was in the capital of the United Arab Emirates for talks between American, Russian, and Ukrainian officials on ending the war in Ukraine. The statement said that this channel "will provide continuous military contact as the parties continue to work towards achieving a lasting peace."

High-level military communication was suspended in 2021, just before Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The Strategic Offensive Arms Treaty between Russia and the US is expiring: Lavrov's office made a series of statements04.02.26, 21:11 • 3538 views

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Associated Press
NATO
Abu Dhabi
United Arab Emirates
United States
Ukraine