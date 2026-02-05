US and Russia agree to resume military dialogue after Ukraine talks - Media

The US and Russia have agreed to resume high-level military dialogue after a meeting between senior Russian and American officials in Abu Dhabi. This is stated in a statement by the US European Command, reported by UNN with reference to AP.

Details

The agreement was reached after meetings in Abu Dhabi between General Alexus Grynkewich, commander of US European Command, who is also the Supreme Allied Commander Europe, and senior Russian and Ukrainian officials, the statement said.

Grynkewich was in the capital of the United Arab Emirates for talks between American, Russian, and Ukrainian officials on ending the war in Ukraine. The statement said that this channel "will provide continuous military contact as the parties continue to work towards achieving a lasting peace."

High-level military communication was suspended in 2021, just before Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

