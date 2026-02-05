$43.170.02
US, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners - Witkoff
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 21052 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
09:53 AM • 13535 views
Starlink terminals on the "whitelist" are working, while Russian terminals are already blocked - Fedorov
09:33 AM • 14886 views
Defense Forces struck the infrastructure of the Russian Kapustin Yar training ground, including with the use of "Flamingo" - General Staff
09:26 AM • 13773 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of the occupiers' logistics hub, drone control point of the "Akhmat" unit in the Kursk region
09:20 AM • 10708 views
Amidst bad weather, 259 road accidents have already occurred: up to a third in Kyiv and the region, traffic on the Zhytomyr highway is difficult
07:22 AM • 11904 views
Second day of negotiations involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia has begun in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
February 4, 09:10 PM • 19282 views
Ukraine lost 55,000 soldiers in the war against Russia - Zelenskyy
February 4, 08:17 PM • 30185 views
There is a risk that power outage schedules may worsen - Shmyhal
February 4, 07:40 PM • 22897 views
International Criminal Court receives request to arrest Russian officials for strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure - Media
End of New START Treaty: Sybiha explained what it means and outlined the consequences

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84 views

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha stated that the termination of the New START Treaty is a consequence of Russia's fragmentation of the global security architecture. He emphasized that Russia can and must be deterred, despite its nuclear blackmail.

End of New START Treaty: Sybiha explained what it means and outlined the consequences

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha reacted to the termination of the New START treaty. According to him, this should mean the end of nuclear blackmail from Russia. This is reported by UNN with reference to Sybiha's page on the social network "X".

Details

As the minister noted, the end of the New START treaty is a direct consequence of Russia's deliberate fragmentation of the global security architecture. He stated that dictator Vladimir Putin wants to make all rules selective and question them so that new rules are established with his consent. And it is precisely this that he should be denied, the post says.

Moscow violated and withdrew from New START in 2023. Putin is now using it as another tool of nuclear blackmail to undermine international support for Ukraine. No one should succumb to these manipulations. Russia's economy has entered a recession because Putin refuses to end the war against Ukraine. He has no money for a new strategic arms race

 - Sybiha stated.

He added that Russians can and should be deterred. As an example, he cited the policy of the United States and its European allies to deter the Soviet Union in the 1970s and 1980s.

They can certainly deter Russia, which is no match for the Soviet Union. Ukraine, as a country that has made the greatest contribution to non-proliferation and global denuclearization, has the right to call for transatlantic unity, strength, and principledness - despite Russia's adventures and bluff

 - Sybiha noted.

Recall

On February 5, 2026, the treaty on strategic offensive arms between Russia and the United States expires. The Russian Foreign Ministry stated that Moscow offered Washington to voluntarily comply with the restrictions after the agreement expires, but never received an official response from the United States.

Yevhen Ustimenko

