US and NATO are developing a new mechanism for supplying weapons to Ukraine

The US and European NATO countries are developing a new mechanism for supplying military aid to Ukraine using funds from European members of the Alliance. This is reported by the Reuters agency, citing sources, according to UNN.

Details

According to sources, the US, NATO, and Ukraine are jointly working on a mechanism that will allow the supply of American weapons to Ukraine from the so-called Priority List of Ukraine's Needs.

Ukraine will form lists of necessary weapons in tranches of approximately $500 million. NATO allies — coordinated by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte — will decide which of them will pay for or donate a particular item from the list.

According to one European official, NATO hopes to provide Ukraine with $10 billion worth of weapons in this way. Specific implementation deadlines are not yet disclosed.

This is an initial stage, but the goal is ambitious. We are moving in this direction and support this idea. Ukraine needs such volumes - said a European official on condition of anonymity.

As one American official explained, if a NATO member country decides to transfer weapons to Ukraine, this mechanism will allow it to quickly replenish its stocks without a lengthy procedure for selling weapons from the US. But it will be necessary to pay the US in advance for this — funds can be deposited into an account controlled by the US government (for example, at the Department of the Treasury) or into a special fund. The structure has not yet been finally determined.

Also, according to a second source, NATO countries will be able to simply transfer funds to the US, which will directly send weapons to Ukraine. Payments can be made through NATO or directly to the US Department of Defense.

This approach complements the existing mechanism by which the US president can transfer weapons from stockpiles to allies in emergencies.

This update of transatlantic cooperation comes against the backdrop of statements by US President Donald Trump, who expressed irritation that Moscow continues its aggression against Ukraine. Trump threatened to impose tariffs on Russia if the Kremlin does not take steps to end the war by August 8.

NATO declined to comment on the situation, and the White House, Pentagon, and Ukrainian embassy in Washington did not respond to Reuters' requests.

Recall

On July 14, 2025, US President Donald Trump announced an agreement with NATO on armaments to help Ukraine amid the Russian offensive.

The head of the White House does not give up hope of concluding an agreement and stopping Russia's aggressive military actions in Ukraine. Recently, information appeared that the US expects the end of Russia's war in Ukraine by August 8. In particular, the United States informed the UN Security Council about this on Thursday, July 31.

