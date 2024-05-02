US Ambassador reacts to the attack on Odesa

The United States Ambassador Bridget Brink said that another horrific Russian ballistic missile attack on Odesa took place at night, which indicates insufficient support for Ukraine with air defense systems. She wrote about this on her page on the social network X, UNN reports .

Details

"...there was another horrific Russian ballistic missile attack on Odesa, which damaged a warehouse shipping goods across Ukraine and injured 13 people. This once again emphasizes the importance of air defense for Ukraine's ability to defend itself against Russian attacks she wrote.

Recall

As a result of the Russian missile attack on Odesa, 14 people were injured, one man was hospitalized in moderate condition. All others were treated on the spot.

