Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 103604 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 113034 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 155643 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 159085 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 256098 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175209 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166207 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148457 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 229190 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113113 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

US Ambassador reacts to the attack on Odesa

US Ambassador reacts to the attack on Odesa

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 107211 views

Another horrific Russian ballistic missile attack on Odesa overnight damaged a warehouse, wounded 14 people, and underscored Ukraine's need for more powerful air defense systems.

The United States Ambassador Bridget Brink said that another horrific Russian ballistic missile attack on Odesa took place at night, which indicates insufficient support for Ukraine with air defense systems. She wrote about this on her page on the social network X, UNN reports .

Details

"...there was another horrific Russian ballistic missile attack on Odesa, which damaged a warehouse shipping goods across Ukraine and injured 13 people. This once again emphasizes the importance of air defense for Ukraine's ability to defend itself against Russian attacks

she wrote.

Recall

As a result of the Russian missile attack on Odesa, 14 people were injured, one man was hospitalized in moderate condition. All others were treated on the spot.

Co-owner of Nova Poshta says how many parcels were destroyed during the Russian attack

A blow to Odesa: SES eliminates large-scale fire02.05.24, 04:10 • 27073 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarUNN-Odesa
bridzhyt-a-brinkBridget A. Brink
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
twitterTwitter
odesaOdesa

