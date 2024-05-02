A blow to Odesa: SES eliminates large-scale fire

As a result of the Russian missile attack on Odesa, civilian infrastructure, including postal warehouses, was damaged. A large-scale fire broke out at the site and was extinguished by firefighters. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, UNN reports.

Details

Fourteen people were injured, one man was hospitalized in moderate condition. All others were treated on the spot.

The SES engaged 68 rescuers, including psychologists. 19 units of equipment were used

Recall

On the evening of May 1, two explosions occurred in Odesa. The Russian army again attacked the city with ballistic missiles.

