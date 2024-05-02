Strike on Odesa: video of the place of shelling appears

One person was hospitalized as a result of a Russian strike on Odesa in the evening of May 1, Mayor Trukhanov said, UNN reports . Another 12 people were treated on the spot.

Details

The attack destroyed civilian infrastructure in Odesa, and rescuers are fighting a large-scale fire. City services are inspecting houses near the site of the attack for broken windows and doors.

Recall

On the evening of May 1, two explosions occurred in Odesa. The Russian army again attacked the city with ballistic missiles. As of 23:00, 13 people were reported wounded.

Russians hit a Nova Poshta office with a rocket in Odesa