Russians hit a Nova Poshta office with a rocket in Odesa

On the evening of May 1, the Russian army hit the sorting depot and the Nova Poshta office in Odesa. They were hit by a racist missile. There are no dead or injured among our employees. This was reported in Nova Noshta, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the estimated value of all parcels that were destroyed as a result of the strike will be compensated to customers in full.

Tomorrow we will contact all the recipients. The parcels that were in transit have been redirected to 3 Nova Poshta offices in Odesa wrote in Nova Poshta.

Recall

On the evening of May 1, two explosions occurred in Odesa. The Russian army again attacked the city with ballistic missiles. As of 23:00, 13 people were reported injured. An air alert was announced in the region at 21:55.

