US allows Boeing 737 Max 9 to resume flights after inspections

ukenru
06:15 PM • 14678 views

05:53 PM • 16957 views

05:42 PM • 22934 views

Exclusive
March 2, 11:46 AM • 109408 views

March 2, 04:30 AM • 116661 views

March 1, 06:49 PM • 147845 views

Exclusive
March 1, 01:58 PM • 142669 views

February 28, 11:19 PM • 179121 views

February 28, 08:24 PM • 172777 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 287963 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

March 2, 08:53 AM • 59169 views
March 2, 09:32 AM • 69339 views
March 2, 10:40 AM • 97305 views
March 2, 11:50 AM • 58522 views
March 2, 12:11 PM • 33420 views
06:15 PM • 14697 views
Exclusive

March 2, 11:46 AM • 109409 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 287965 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 254796 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 239797 views
March 2, 10:40 AM • 97305 views
March 1, 06:49 PM • 147845 views
March 1, 05:32 PM • 108684 views
March 1, 04:47 PM • 108539 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 124526 views
Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21269 views

The US Federal Aviation Administration has authorized the resumption of flights of Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft after a thorough inspection following an incident in which part of the fuselage of an Alaska Airlines aircraft flew out in midair. Alaska Airlines plans to gradually return these aircraft to its schedule, subject to enhanced maintenance procedures.

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has allowed the resumption of flights of Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft after an incident on January 5, when part of the fuselage of an Alaska Airlines airliner flew off in midair. This was reported by UNN with reference to the BBC.

Details

It is reported that an improved maintenance procedure is to be carried out on each aircraft, and only after passing the inspection will the airliners be able to return to service.

Airlines plan to start returning the aircraft to service in the coming days. In particular, Alaska Airlines intends to start this process on Friday and gradually return the 737 Max 9 to the schedule.

This will not be a return to business as usual for Boeing. We will not agree to any requests from the company to expand production or approve additional production lines for the 737 Max until we are satisfied that the quality control issues identified during the inspections have been resolved

- said FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker.

Boeing said it would comply with all the regulator's instructions.

Recall

On January 5, an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9 on a scheduled flight suffered a cabin depressurizationwhen the so-called door plug, a part of the fuselage that is used as an emergency exit in some modifications, flew out as the plane was climbing. The airliner was at an altitude of about 5 km at the time, with six crew members and 171 passengers on board. The plane returned safely to Portland Airport, and no one was injured in the incident.

After the incident, the aviation authorities decided to inspect 171 aircraft and found manufacturing problems. Subsequently, the FAA announced that it would audit Boeing and review the powers of those responsible for quality control.

Another blow to Boeing's reputation: the plane on which Blinken was supposed to fly turned out to be defective18.01.24, 19:10 • 34509 views

News of the World

