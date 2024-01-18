Another blow to Boeing's reputation: the plane on which Blinken was supposed to fly turned out to be defective

Yesterday, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken was unable to take off from Davos because his plane suffered a critical malfunction. This was another blow to Boeing's reputation, CNN reported, UNN reported.

Due to the malfunction of the Boeing Co. plane, the Secretary of State and his team had to board a new smaller plane. CNN notes that this was a blow to Boeing's once stellar and now heavily tarnished reputation, as this is not the first incident with their aircraft.

For example, on January 5, an Alaska Airlines plane exploded shortly after takeoff, when the plane was at an altitude of 16,000 feet. Н

Fortunately, no one was sitting in the seat near the opening, and no one was seriously injured.But this incident led to the temporary suspension of all 737 Max 9 aircraft.

Although the cause of the accident is still under investigation, Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun admitted that the incident was caused by Boeing's "human error.

During the inspection, loose bolts were found on some Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft

On January 6, in the United States, an airline completely suspended flights of a Boeing 737 after the plane's emergency exit door broke off during the flight.

And yesterday it was reportedthat Blinken was stranded in Davos due to a critical error in his Boeing Co. 737.