During the inspection, loose bolts were found on some Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft

United Airlines has discovered loose bolts on several 737 MAX 9 aircraft, the same model that recently crashed during a flight. According to Reuters, the company found assembly-related problems on several panels that were checked after the incident, UNN reports .

We began preliminary checks on Saturday and found cases that appear to be related to door plug installation issues - for example, bolts that needed additional tightening. These deficiencies will be corrected by our technical team to return the aircraft to service United said in a statement.

Details

Alaska Airlines reported that they have not yet started inspections.

The announcement raises concerns about the production process of 171 Boeing MAX aircraft, which are mainly operated by the US airlines Alaska Airlines and United Airlines.

At the same time, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and Boeing refused to comment on the reports of loose bolts.

Addendum Addendum

On Monday, Boeing shares fell 8%, putting the company behind rival Airbus. Shares of Boeing's supplier Spirit AeroSystems fell 11%.

Aircraft inspections can take several days, leading to the cancellation of numerous flights.

Context

On Saturday, the US Federal Aviation Administration issued an order to temporarily suspend the operation of the Boeing MAX to conduct an inspection. A 27 kg panel, called a plug, installed on the plane where the dangerous incident occurred detached during the flight and fell to the suburbs of Portland without damage.

In the US, an airline has completely suspended Boeing 737 flights after the plane's emergency exit door broke off during the flight