What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
During the inspection, loose bolts were found on some Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28177 views

After a recent incident, United discovered loose bolts on 737 MAX 9 aircraft, which led to inspections and raised concerns about Boeing's manufacturing process.

United Airlines has discovered loose bolts on several 737 MAX 9 aircraft, the same model that recently crashed during a flight. According to Reuters, the company found assembly-related problems on several panels that were checked after the incident, UNN reports .

We began preliminary checks on Saturday and found cases that appear to be related to door plug installation issues - for example, bolts that needed additional tightening. These deficiencies will be corrected by our technical team to return the aircraft to service

United said in a statement.

Details

Alaska Airlines  reported that they have not yet started inspections.

The announcement raises concerns about the production process of 171 Boeing MAX aircraft, which are mainly operated by the US airlines Alaska Airlines  and United Airlines.

At the same time, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and Boeing refused to comment on the reports of loose bolts.

Addendum Addendum

On Monday, Boeing shares fell 8%, putting the company behind rival Airbus. Shares of Boeing's supplier Spirit AeroSystems   fell 11%.

Aircraft inspections can take several days, leading to the cancellation of numerous flights.

Context

On Saturday, the US Federal Aviation Administration issued an order to temporarily suspend the operation of the Boeing MAX to conduct an inspection. A 27 kg panel, called a plug, installed on the plane where the dangerous incident occurred  detached during the flight and fell to the suburbs of Portland without damage.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

News of the World

