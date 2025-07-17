The head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, congratulated Yulia Svyrydenko on her appointment as Prime Minister of Ukraine. She also thanked Denys Shmyhal for his work as Prime Minister, writes UNN with reference to von der Leyen's post on X.

Dear Yulia Svyrydenko, congratulations on your appointment as Prime Minister of Ukraine. We fully support you in your struggle for Ukraine's survival and your work on rebuilding your country and its future in the EU - wrote von der Leyen.

Von der Leyen also thanked the former head of the Ukrainian government, Denys Shmyhal, for his work.

"Thank you, Denys Shmyhal. Best wishes in your new key position as Minister of Defense," wrote the head of the European Commission.

Addition

The Verkhovna Rada appointed Yulia Svyrydenko as the new Prime Minister of Ukraine after Denys Shmyhal's resignation. Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted a draft resolution on her appointment.

The VR Committee on Foreign Policy and Interparliamentary Cooperation supported Andriy Sybiha's candidacy for the post of Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.