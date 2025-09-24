Urban development in Ukraine is impossible: why and how the problem is being solved in the EU.

$41.380.00
48.800.07
ukenru
11:04 AM • 1056 views
Heating season 2025: start, tariffs, and main challenges
Exclusive
10:07 AM • 2732 views
Trump spoke for the first time about Ukraine's return to 1991 borders: expert commented on the change in US president's rhetoric
Exclusive
08:38 AM • 12726 views
"Head spinning": when dizziness is not just about fatigue
Exclusive
07:25 AM • 11935 views
Dangerous precedent: The Supreme Court confirmed that the rights of bank shareholders are not protected
06:56 AM • 14244 views
UN Secretary-General: over 14,000 civilians killed in Ukraine, hundreds of children – it's time to stop this
06:43 AM • 13237 views
100 TB of data and Aksyonov's correspondence: intelligence repeatedly hacked the servers of the occupation authorities in Crimea
September 23, 07:19 PM • 25822 views
Ukraine can win the war and regain all territories with the support of the EU and NATO - Trump
September 23, 06:09 PM • 44058 views
Trump said NATO should shoot down Russian planes in case of invasion
September 23, 05:44 PM • 35451 views
Chinese container ship repeatedly entered the port of occupied Crimea: Kyiv sent a note to Beijing
Exclusive
September 23, 01:28 PM • 32836 views
In Uman, during the celebration of Rosh Hashanah, substances resembling drugs were seized: police say the cases are isolated
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
4.5m/s
60%
756mm
Popular news
Lavrov arrived in New York for the 80th session of the UN General AssemblySeptember 24, 01:25 AM • 23293 views
Film actress Claudia Cardinale dies at 88PhotoSeptember 24, 02:37 AM • 23949 views
Mold in the bathroom: causes, removal methods, and preventionPhotoSeptember 24, 05:16 AM • 30407 views
Libra zodiac sign: characteristics of natural diplomats and artistsPhoto05:30 AM • 21385 views
Russia reports new attack on petrochemical complex in BashkortostanPhotoVideo06:00 AM • 21224 views
Publications
Heating season 2025: start, tariffs, and main challenges11:04 AM • 1112 views
WHO warned of a global drug problem that will affect millions. What happened09:04 AM • 7852 views
"Head spinning": when dizziness is not just about fatigue
Exclusive
08:38 AM • 12745 views
Libra zodiac sign: characteristics of natural diplomats and artistsPhoto05:30 AM • 21469 views
Mold in the bathroom: causes, removal methods, and preventionPhotoSeptember 24, 05:16 AM • 30490 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Emmanuel Macron
Joe Biden
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
New York City
Germany
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
HBO Max announced its entry into the Ukrainian market: what are the conditionsSeptember 23, 12:00 PM • 30181 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 90589 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 50793 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injurySeptember 22, 05:42 AM • 65226 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 116835 views
Actual
Fox News
Shahed-136
Oil
SWIFT
Truth Social

Urban development in Ukraine is impossible: why and how the problem is being solved in the EU

Kyiv • UNN

 • 394 views

Urban development in Ukraine is impossible: why and how the problem is being solved in the EU.

Urban development in Ukraine is impossible: why and how the problem is being solved in the EU

In Ukraine, urban development has virtually stalled due to the inability to meet legislative requirements for spatial planning.

Law No. 711-IX, adopted in 2020, introduced mandatory updates to urban planning documentation: general plans and spatial development plans for territories. Local authorities were supposed to update all of this by January 1, 2025, but by the end of the transition period, only two territorial communities were able to approve the relevant spatial development plans, and in large cities, not a single general plan was updated during these three years. The war introduced significant adjustments to the initial idea, and now communities have neither the funds nor the opportunities for this.

To motivate communities to update general plans, the law abolished the possibility of approving changes to urban planning documentation from January 1, 2025. Previously, changes in city planning were allowed through detailed territorial plans, which specified certain things and, if necessary, partially altered plans. Now, communities are left without any effective urban planning tools.

In fact, communities and cities can now only carry out planning by approving new general plans and spatial development plans. At the same time, they lack the resources to do so.

"For many territorial communities, the development of such documentation is financially prohibitive. Urban development is, in fact, blocked," the Association of Cities notes.

The total area of industrial zones within Kyiv, according to the current general plan, exceeds 7,000 hectares (for comparison: the area of all residential development in the capital reaches 13,000 hectares). These depressed territories could be transformed into new residential quarters, schools, parks, and offices. But instead, they remain "dead" due to the lack of an effective mechanism for their reconstruction or revitalization. Detailed territorial plans were almost the only tool that allowed for the restoration or development of settlements and the attraction of investments for this purpose. Meanwhile, making changes to general plans has always been a complex and lengthy process, and in wartime conditions, it is practically impossible. The situation in Kyiv is generally a stalemate: the capital will not receive an updated general plan until several years after the end of the war.

"If today local authorities in the former industrial zone want to implement a social housing project, then, despite the availability of money, whether it's grant funds or an investor, they will not be able to do so: they simply do not have the tool to provide for such housing in urban planning documentation. Accordingly, investors and donors also have nowhere to come from, because such a project would first have to be provided for and approved before seeking funds for its implementation. It is paradoxical that we find ourselves in such a situation when so many people need such projects," says Yevhen Favorov, head of the Association of Developers.

In Europe, even in rigid planning systems, flexible mechanisms are provided. For example, in Germany, municipalities can change zones for a specific project by agreement with an investor, and in Poland, the integrated investment plan (ZPI) tool is in effect, which allows for quick coordination of territorial development with businesses.

However, in Ukraine, the situation is even more complex than just the absence of flexible mechanisms. Although the Verkhovna Rada has already allowed the determination of the functional purpose of territories through detailed plans, the Cabinet of Ministers has not yet brought its own by-laws into compliance with the law. As a result, even this tool is practically not working: restrictions remain in force, and communities cannot change the intended purpose of land plots to meet real needs. This is a paradox, because legally the possibility exists, but in practice it is blocked due to bureaucratic uncertainty.

As of today, the President has already signed Law No. 9549 (4321-IX) of August 5, which postpones the effective date of the new rules until 2028. This gives communities additional time, but the postponement itself does not solve the problem. Subordinate acts and Cabinet of Ministers resolutions are needed to bring the operating mechanisms into compliance. The draft resolution "On Amendments to Certain Resolutions of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine Regarding the Development of Urban Planning Documentation at the Local Level" with amendments has already been registered, but for more than a month it has remained without a final government decision.

In the current conditions, Ukraine needs not prohibitions and strict restrictions, but on the contrary - more effective and transparent planning tools. Instead of blocking DPTs, we should focus on improving procedures, increasing transparency and control. Only such an approach will allow both economic recovery and real urban development in wartime and post-war periods.

Lilia Podolyak

Politics
Verkhovna Rada
Europe
Germany
Ukraine
Kyiv
Poland